Community rallies to help family with expenses after apparent murder-suicide

An amateur football team is supporting the families of the two people involved in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.

The Queen City Asylum is a semi-pro football program based out of Springfield. It uses admission sales to give back to local charities. Saturday's benefit game was especially important for the team.

"Hopefully today in our play, and our attitudes, we come out and we respect the memory of Andre and Krista," said Caleb Scott, the owner of the team.

Andre and Krista McKinnon died of gunshot wounds in what police are calling a murder-suicide in northwest Springfield on Tuesday, June 16.

Andre was a player on the football team. Scott said he knew the couple well.

"We wanted to be able to provide for the families. This is the way we knew how," Scott said. "We could bring people out to come enjoy the sport we all love and raise money so they can have a little bit of a burden lifted during these tough times."

All the money made at the entry gate will go directly to Andre and Krista's families to help with funeral costs, and care for the couple's two-year-old son, who was home at the time of the incident.

Scott said football can turns strangers into family, and hopes playing the game will give his brothers a chance to grieve.

"Our hope from today is to ultimately show the impact that their family leaves on us," he said.

The benefit won't mend every broken heart, but Scott said it is a reflection of something bigger.

"We want people to know that even though there is a lot of evil in the world, there is a lot of good. God's sovereignty still trumps any of that," he said.

Krista McKinnon filed for divorce from Andre in April. Springfield police have not released what they believe led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.