Justin Boots Factory's closure hits Cassville, Mo. community hard

The parking lot to the Justin Boots factory in Cassville sat empty Monday afternoon, just hours after the company announced it would be closing for good.

"It's really tough," said Nicholas Hill.

Nicholas Hill lives just two blocks away from the factory where he worked for the past two years.

"I thought when I went on maternity leave, I would have somewhere to go back to, and now having a single parent and having a three-month-old, I gotta find a job, and it's stressful," said Hill.

And whether you were like Hill who had been working there previously or generations ago, the loss of this workplace, hit home.

"It's just I have a lot of friends that work there still and I hate for them to be out of work," said Dottie Brock.

Cassville is one of two Justin Boot factories shutting down. Between it and the plant in Carthage, also closing its doors, that leaves nearly 300 workers unemployed now, many of whom have been furloughed since march due to the pandemic.

"They are our friends, our family, so yeah it impacts us," said Rachael Freeman.

Rachael Freeman with the Cassville Chamber of Commerce says generations of families from the city have worked at that factory, including her own mother, making it a staple within the community.

But Freeman says there might be some hope for those who have lost their jobs.

"We have got different businesses posting on Facebook job opportunities they have available to see how we can work together and get jobs for these people," said Freeman.

Something Hill is looking forward too.

"I'm pretty desperate at this point, I know the extra $600 is ending this month, that will make things tight, and I just want a job," said Hill.

The Justin Boots Outlet stores in Monett and Joplin are staying open.

