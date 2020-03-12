Community donates cleaning supplies to protect 9-year-old with Leukemia

Across the nation and here in the Ozarks, shoppers are finding empty shelves.

A local mom couldn't find the cleaning supplies she needs to keep her daughter safe. That's until the community came together to help out.

"I was just blown away that it was all gone," Courtney Mercer exclaimed.

On Monday, after learning one of her four children tested positive for Influenza B, Courtney Mercer went to buy some cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer and vitamin C.

"And I couldn't find any of all of them. I ended up finding one little box of vitamin C in the very back that had fell behind the vitamin B, Mercer told KY3. And that was it at the first store. Then I had to go to multiple stores and that's a problem in itself because with her, we don't need to be going in and out of stores constantly to try and find these items."

That's because Mercer's oldest daughter, 9-year-old Laiken, has Leukemia.

Her immune system is already vulnerable.

The Mercer family has to keep a clean home for Laiken's health.

"Usually, everyday we sometimes clean the house to make sure that germs don't hide inside the house and everything," Laiken said.

"We wipe off all our surfaces, our door knobs and handles, things we touch frequently, tablets and such," Courtney added.

Lieutenant David Todd with the Mountain Grove Fire Department got word of the Mercer's needs.

"It really did hit home. When I was 15 years old, I lost my dad to Leukemia," Lt. Todd explained.

He asked the public to help out and did they ever.

"This morning I had to tell everybody, hey we have enough supplies, don't worry about it. I didn't want everybody buying off the shelves," Todd said.

Now the Mercer's have months worth of supplies to keep Laiken safe.

"I am totally blow away and thank you so much for putting my family above yourselves," Courtney Mercer stated.

"It makes me feel very happy that other people really think of us a lot....me and my friend. That they want to help other people," Laiken added.

And it keeps getting better - There were enough donated supplies that the Mercer family donated half of the supplies to another local family that has a four-year-old daughter fighting cancer.