Community Partnership of the Ozarks housing homeless at risk for COVID-19 exposure

A task force focused on sheltering the high-risk homeless is working to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Motel 6 is housing the high-risk homeless. They include 60-years-old and older and those with chronic health conditions like heart and lung disease.

A Community Partnership of the Ozarks task force has been meeting since March to protect those people during the pandemic. It has been able to shelter more than 300. And the great news is, they say they have not had any positive cases of COVID-19 among the homeless community.

So far, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has spent more than $100,000 on hotel rooms. There are about 175 still in hotels. Others have left for a variety of reasons, including some leaving the area or finding permanent housing. At this point, the task force hopes to continue the hotel rooms through June. They're very thankful for all those who have help make this possible.

"We were very fortunate that our task force brought together Mercy, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, we had just different agencies and organizations that really came together to say that this was an identified need, that we just wanted to make sure that people that were living on the streets had a place to go to contain or to quarantine if needed," said Michelle Garand, Community Partnership of the Ozarks Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention.

The task force also just learned last week that they are receiving some federal funding and some funds from the United Way. Community Partnership has also created a campaign called the Merciful Nights which allows private donors to help.

