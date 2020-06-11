Community Emergency Response Team serves frontline workers during pandemic

Pop-up COVID19 testing stations in Greene County sound as though they’re a simple operation. However, those stations work smoothly, thanks in part to volunteers with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

The team helps to set up tents, tables, chairs and cones for testing sites. This is done all before medical crews arrive. After they leave, the CERT takes it all down and prepares for the next day.

Helping with the COVID19 testing stations is just one of the many areas CERT assists with. Amy Russell is with the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) which helps coordinates CERT. Russell said the volunteer team is flexible and willing to help in all situations. Russell says they rely on volunteers for first aid stations, damage assessments, cleanups and more.

While their dedication and resolve to the community is admirable, Russell said their help goes beyond that.

"The fulfillment that we hear about is real, and the joy that we see that they bring to the community is real," said Russell. "We are so grateful for our CERT team."

CERT team lead, Jerry Rowland has been a volunteer for the past decade. While CERT is 100% volunteer-based, she said it's a way to help the community. Volunteers typically assist with basic first aid during natural disasters, this pandemic was uncharted territory. However, Rowland said as long as there is a need, CERT’s mission to help doesn’t change.

"We are always available and on-call if there's a tornado, flooding, flood remediation, anything," explained Rowland.

Both Russell and Rowland explained that CERT is always looking for more volunteers with a wide verity of skills and backgrounds. For more information on how to become a CERT volunteer click here.