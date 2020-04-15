Community Blood Center of the Ozarks collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat sick patients

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is now accepting plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. The plasma will be given to people who are currently infected with the virus in hopes it will help them recover more quickly.

The first two donations in Springfield were made at the center Wednesday.

"They just launched this program I guess and asked if I'd be willing to donate plasma, I said of course," said Taylor McQueary.

McQueary tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Austria.

"We really didn't think there was a chance anyone had COVID-19, but just in case I decided to stay home from work and work from home," he said. "Then, people did start testing positive. "

McQueary said he put himself in self isolation immediately after his return. Wednesday, more than 28 days after his recovery, he joined the community in the fight against the virus.

"I'm lucky enough that I didn't have any really first symptoms to it," McQueary said. "Knowing that a lot of people are struggling with it [and] that this can help them at all feels really good."

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is working with area hospitals to collect plasma that could help those who are currently infected with the coronavirus.

"This is the plasma that is going to go to patients here in the Ozarks that are COVID -19 positive that are either serious life threatening conditions," said Anthony Roberts, the executive director of Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. "The theory is the antibodies in the plasma will help with their recovery."

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, convalescent plasma has been used to prevent or treat new viral diseases when other treatments or vaccines were not available. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can work against the virus.

"One of the things that they saw in SARS and MERS and Ebola, they did find that plasma from patients and donors that had been infected was instrumental in helping other people recover from the disease." Roberts said.

He said person can give up to four bags of plasma each donation.

"The standard protocol at this point in time [is] to transfuse one unit for those patients who are currently have a serious or life threatening situation," Roberts said.

McQueary said he would encourage other recovering patients to help out as well.

"I'd say the more people who can help, the quicker we can get through this and the quicker we can get back to normal."

In order to donate, Roberts said you have to have tested positive for COVID-19. Any patients who believe they've had the virus but have not been tested are not eligible at this point in time. He said if you are interested in helping out or want to check your eligibility, you can call your local hospital or the blood center for more information.

Click HERE for more information about the process.