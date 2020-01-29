Commissioners to reevaluate courthouse closure policy in Camden County, Mo.

The Camden County Courthouse was closed on Wednesday. Many people still came to do business.

"They need to at least have a sign that says we're closed

Justin Hatfield and his wife drove nearly three hours to Camdenton to place a bid on a condo.

"We went around the courthouse, all the doors were locked, "Hatfield said. "I had to go to the sheriff's office to see if they were even open, they said they were closed today, and that was a total shock."

Luckily for Hatfield, the condo auction happened on the courthouse steps. If he would have needed something inside, he'd have been out of luck.

"It would have been pretty frustrating because I took a day off work to come down here just to get something," Hatfield added.

Camden County Commissioners have followed a policy since 2003 saying if Camdenton schools closed because of snow, the courthouse would, too.

The sheriff's office, and the judicial building both stay open.

Chris Rohrer, an attorney in Osage Beach, thinks the policy is unfair.

Last week he saw more than 80 people called as potential jurors on a day when the administration building was closed.

"I thought that was a horrible, horrible example that we were asking those folks to come in for jury duty, but not asking the county employees to be there," Rohrer said.

According to records, there are nearly 190 employees who work at the courthouse. .

"If you just assume $15 an hour for these folks on average, it's cost the county well over a half million dollars since January of 2019 to take all of these days off," Rohrer said.

Commissioner Don Williams says he understands the concerns.

"You have the cost to the public when the courthouse closes, but on the other side, you have the lives of hundreds of people in your hands," Williams said.

Because of concerns over this policy, Williams said the commission will be meet Thursday to talk about a new plan.

"The way we're seeing it right now is that the commission will have the recording on the phone, and the employees will call in to see if the courthouse is open or not or if it's going to open late. It'll be the same thing for the public," Williams said. "They'll be able to call in to see if it's open or not."