College of the Ozarks asks students not to return back to campus after spring break until further notice

College of the Ozarks is postponing students’ return to campus after spring break until further notice, depending on guidance from the CDC in regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Spring break was originally scheduled March 16-20. It has now been extended to March 27.

A transition to online learning is scheduled to begin March 30, and will continue until a determination is made that students can return to campus.

Because College of the Ozarks is a work college, and students are involved in every operation, The Keeter Center and public student industries will be impacted. Please note the following:

The Keeter Center will be closed as of Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. until further notice.

Public student industries will be closed as of Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. until further notice, including Edwards Mill, Stained Glass and Candle Shop, Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen, Gaetz Tractor Museum, Ralph Foster Museum, and Hoge Greenhouses.

The College campus is closed to visitors as of Saturday, March 14, 2020, including the Admissions Office.

Sunday chapel services, beginning with Sunday, March 15, 2020, have been cancelled until further notice.

School of the Ozarks, a laboratory school operated by College of the Ozarks, also has cancelled classes until further notice, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

“Our concern is for our campus family,” said College President Jerry C. Davis. “We believe the steps we are taking are in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff. Although we have no cases of coronavirus on campus or in the local community, we are working to safeguard our students and limit the spread of the coronavirus. We are following CDC guidelines closely and working with local agencies to ensure we are doing what is best for everyone.”

“We will work tirelessly to aid students, staff, and faculty during this transition period,” said Dr. Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education. “We are grateful for a caring community that is concerned about the safety and well-being of our campus family. These decisions have significant impact, and in the coming days and weeks, we are prepared to work together to achieve a safe environment and help students stay on track with their academic pursuits.”

