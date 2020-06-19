Cold case gets another look 48 years later

A cold case surrounding Christine Seal is getting more attention out of the Lawerance County Sheriff’s department.

22-years-old at the time of her disappearance, Seal has been missing since June 19, 1974.

Few leads have led to much in this case but her family is still hoping that someone will remember something.

The last she was seen was June 19, 1972. Her husband tells KY3 he kissed her goodbye before heading to work. When he returned home their son was in the doorway crying and Christine was gone.

Christine’s mother Trudy Nickles remembers coming to the house located in Mount Vernon after a call from Christine’s husband telling her she was missing.

“I saw when we got there that the child was there,” Nickles said.

“The car was there, her purse was there, and that she wasn’t there. Now there’s something bad wrong.”

If you have any information regarding her disappearance please contact the Lawrence County Sheriffs Department.

In a few weeks, KY3 will release our year long investigation on this case which will reveal more details and photos than ever seen before. Plus the first video interview with Christine’s husband, Linn Seal.

