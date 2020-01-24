Climbing for a Cause: Heading up one of the world's 7 summits

After months of planning and anticipation, Ethan and Sara Forhetz got some last minute instructions, and the climb of a lifetime began.

They entered Kilimanjaro National Park thru the Rongai Gate, one of the least traveled of the 7 routes up the mountain.

Check out the video above to see how their 6 day journey unfolded.

They were climbing to raise money and awareness for a clean water project in Africa, through WorldServe International, a Springfield based charity group.

You can learn more about WorldServe and its global work here:

https://www.worldserveintl.org/.

Their guide was Ake Lindstrom with Adventure International.