Clever student leaves positive, handwritten notes on every locker

Monday marks World Random Acts of Kindness Day, and one student from Clever made a difference with an act of kindness days ahead of it.

An anonymous student left handwritten notes with positive messages on every locker at Clever High School on Friday, which also marked Valentine's Day.

"An anonymous student came in early to make sure that every student knows they are important, they are special, and they matter. Kindness shown for no other reason other than to make someone else feel good. The world needs more kindness, and in Clever, we have students answering that call!!" says the Clever R-V School District in a Facebook post.

A video shared from the school district shows several pink post-it notes with messages on dozens of lockers: