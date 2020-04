The city of Clever has lifted a boil water advisory that took effect Wednesday.

According to the city's Facebook page, a contractor hit a 12-inch water main sometime Tuesday. The accident knocked out water to the entire city. That service has since been restored.

City crews tested the water for purity. A spokesperson tells KY3 the results came back clean and the water is now safe to drink without boiling.