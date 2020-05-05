Norwood, Mo. residents, business owners recall Monday's severe storms

After Monday's severe storms, several small communities will be dealing with big damage for some time. That's apparent east of Springfield in Norwood, where the wind speeds are estimated to have reached 80 miles per hour.

The breezy conditions on Tuesday were nothing compared to the winds they saw Monday, strong enough that they took the roof from the post office about a block away, part of that ending up wrapped around a telephone pole. Even more of that roof lies just outside a church.

"I heard a bunch of stuff, like, flying around, hitting the windows, hitting the house," Mary Atchison, who lives next door to the post office, recalled. "I also seen the roof of the post office fly up into the air and over into the road on C Highway."

But that's not all she saw.

"The trampoline was in this backyard... it spun around twice, flew up into the air and was at the very top of that tree above the church, the roof of the church," she said.

Brian Childers, owner of Childers Feed and Farm Supplies, was just up the road in Mountain Grove when the storm hit.

"It was pretty intense," said Childers. "It was a lot of wind, and got dark real fast."

It was soon after he heard about losing his building.

"My wife called me and said, our neighbors said that the building had been blown over," said Childers. "But she, and then she called and said that it was more than pushed over."

For now, his business goes on even with a collapsed building. Meanwhile, the Mountain Grove post office will handle mail for Norwood indefinitely. And Atchison knows that post office roof could have landed somewhere other than where it did.

"I'm blessed, very blessed," she began. "(Be)cause that could have been on my house or my house could have been gone, so I'm very blessed."

For now, Atchison and her family are using a generator for power as they've been told it could be several days before electricity returns to their home.