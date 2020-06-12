City of West Plains will begin utility shutoffs in 10 days

Now that concerns about the coronavirus are easing up and people are beginning to get back to work, the City of West Plains will get back to a more normal way of dealing with late bills.

In 10 days, West Plains will get back to cutting off utilities to customers who are behind on their bills unless they have applied for some sort of assistance through the city or social service organization.

It was roughly three months ago when city council voted to suspend cutoffs and late fees due to the coronavirus.

The city says the last time a customer had their utilities shutoff was last October.

But debts are piling up while the city continues cutting checks on its end.

"For the past couple of months, we've been adding approximately $80,000 to $90,000 in additional money owed to the city," Todd Harman said.

So Friday, the city mailed approximately 860 late notices.

"On an average month, we normally mail out between six and seven hundred. Looking at it the way it was, that we pushed 860, that's a lot better spot than I expected us to be in. I was expecting us to be closer to the 1,000 or 1,100 range," Harman added.

Todd Harman, the city's Finance Director, says the city typically pays $1.5 million per month for all its utility services.

With state laws preventing cutoffs during cold and hot months, plus the virus, some people haven't paid their full bills since last fall.

Harman believes the city has to act now to keep bills from getting out of hand.

"It doesn't do any family any good, for all the sudden, to have a utility bill that hasn't been paid in a year and then all of a sudden I hand them a bill and give them 20 days to pay and its a huge number that they can't. That's why were working with the people, we're doing what we can, getting them the help they need," Harmad told KY3.

Customers who can't pay are still able to sign up for the city's Utilities Assistance Program or look for help through organizations like Ozark Action.

"I will work with you, as much as you're willing to work with me. My goal is, I want people to keep their current current. But, if they need help, because they've had a large past-due balance, whether its been from just the past couple of months or from whenever, how far back - if they'll keep their current current, I'll work with them on a payment plan or whatever to get that past caught up."

The late notices mailed out Friday should arrive in mailboxes by Monday.

Customers will have until the 19th to settle up or apply for help through the city or other organization.

Utility shutoffs will begin on Monday, the 22nd.

Go to westplains.net to find the city's Utilities Assistance Program information.