City of Springfield mayor proclaims Feb. 23 a day to celebrate life of Dr. Robert Spence

Mayor Ken McClure proclaims February 23 as an official day of mourning in Springfield to memorialize the life and death of Dr. Robert Spence.

The former Evangel University president died February 19 after suffering a stroke day earlier.

Dr. Spence retired from Evangel in 2014 after 40 years of service to the university. During his tenure at Evangel, Dr. Spence guided the transformation from a college campus of mostly World War II-era barracks to a state-of-the-art university. Mayor McClure asks citizens take a moment to reflect upon the characteristics Dr. Spence embodied as a leader and mentor. He was known as a servant leader, always exhibiting service above self, which is the Rotarian motto he lived his life by.

A public memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Evangel in the Robert H. Spence Chapel. A visitation will be held between 1:30-2:45 p.m., and the service will be at 3 p.m. The memorial service will be shown live on the school's website.