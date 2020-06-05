City of Springfield mayor amends civil emergency order to allow public gatherings

City of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure issued an amendment to his Fourth Proclamation of Civil Emergency to allow public events requiring a special event permit by using the same occupancy restrictions for businesses, churches and other groups:

Total square footage of the space or area in which the special event is held divided by 30 times 25% = Number of allowed participants.

Example: 2,500 total square feet / 30 X .25 = 20 people.

The change is effective immediately. Those interested in applying for a special event permit may apply online HERE or call 417-864-1105.

“Public safety is our top concern,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “After consulting with Director of Public Health Clay Goddard, we feel the time has come to allow people to publicly gather in a safe manner using the occupancy restrictions that are in place for businesses, churches and other groups. We are learning new ways as a community to co-exist with COVID-19 and are communicating with various community groups how to evaluate and mitigate the risks involved.”

All proposed events that require a special event and/or amplified sound permit must have an approved risk mitigation plan in place to reduce the threat of potential spread of the coronavirus. The mitigation plans shall at a minimum include, but not be limited to:

*describing the measures that will be put into place to ensure CDC guidelines for physical distancing of people at least 6 feet apart;

*describing the measures that will be put into place to ensure CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing any public spaces;

*providing a complete list of all people working or volunteering, and to the largest extent possible, attending the event, to include name, phone number and county of residence within 24 hours of the event’s conclusion.

“I want to reiterate that personal responsibility is key as we continue to open our community,” McClure continued. “We should all remember that we need to interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they should stay home.”

