City of Springfield is looking to measure community inclusion through online survey

Springfield's Mayor's Commission on Human Rights and Community Relations (MCHRCR) is hosting an online survey for residents. It's the SGF Inclusion Survey.

MCHRCR intends to use the results to better focus on inclusion, diversity, and equity. MCHRCR Chairperson Heather Hardinger said they've talked about racial equity issues for a few years but never had actual data to work on it. That's why Hardinger said she hopes the survey will get people talking, and help the city do something about it.

"Hopefully, this will be a launching point for the city and other city leaders to invest in diversity and inclusion initiatives, and make it apart of the long-range plan," said Hardinger.

MCHRCR wants to understand what diverse segments the community is looking for. Hardinger said the commission wants to share results with Springfield leaders for the long term goal of the city, which is all in part of the forward Springfield initiative.

While this is the first-ever inclusion survey, Hardinger said they're hoping to make this annual or bi-annual to keep the information updated and show what could potentially be significant progress for everyone.

Hardinger said MCHRCR really need the community involvement to help get results. While the survey has been up for nearly a week, the commission wants to see everyone, especially people in zones one and two take this survey.

Researchers from Ozarks Technical Community College will analyze the data.

If you're nterested in taking the SGF Inclusion Survey, click here.