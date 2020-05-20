WHAT'S CHANGING? City of Springfield announces Phase 2 in its "Road to Recovery"

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The city of Springfield loosened its restrictions on business and gatherings amid the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Road to Recovery Phase 2 begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. It lasts until June 14. The plan is only for the city limits of Springfield.
Restaurants and Bars:
*Dine-in Service with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas
*No counter seating or self-service buffets allowed
*Bars, nightclubs and microbrewery tap rooms open with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas
Churches, Weddings, Funerals:
*In-Person services allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage of individual rooms and facility
Entertainment Venues:
*Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage of individual rooms and facility
Playgrounds/Pools:
*Playgrounds, parks and trails stay open
*Pools can operate at 25% occupancy
Sports & Sporting Events:
*Non-Contact sports practices/activities allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of fixed seating spectator area
*Non-contact practices of contact sports allowed with no more than 25 people coordinated in stable, separated groups
Stores and Businesses:
*Allowed with 25%/10% occupancy limitation based on square footage*** (included in Governor Parson’s Order)
Personal Care Services:
*Allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage (includes employees)
*Masks required when less than six-feet distance
Gyms and Fitness Centers:
*Allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage
*Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage* of individual rooms and facility
Child Care, Camps & Private Schools
*Day cares open with limitations of stable groups of no more than 25
*Day camps open if primary role is child care with limitations of stable groups of 25
*Private schools remain closed
Long-Term Care Facilities:
*No visitors permitted
Public Gatherings:
*No special events of more than 50 people on city property or streets requiring a permit per city code
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 124 total cases with 22 of those considered active.