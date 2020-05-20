WHAT'S CHANGING? City of Springfield announces Phase 2 in its "Road to Recovery"

The city of Springfield loosened its restrictions on business and gatherings amid the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Road to Recovery Phase 2 begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. It lasts until June 14. The plan is only for the city limits of Springfield.

Restaurants and Bars:

*Dine-in Service with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas

*No counter seating or self-service buffets allowed

*Bars, nightclubs and microbrewery tap rooms open with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas

Churches, Weddings, Funerals:

*In-Person services allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage of individual rooms and facility

Entertainment Venues:

*Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage of individual rooms and facility

Playgrounds/Pools:

*Playgrounds, parks and trails stay open

*Pools can operate at 25% occupancy

Sports & Sporting Events:

*Non-Contact sports practices/activities allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of fixed seating spectator area

*Non-contact practices of contact sports allowed with no more than 25 people coordinated in stable, separated groups

Stores and Businesses:

*Allowed with 25%/10% occupancy limitation based on square footage*** (included in Governor Parson’s Order)

Personal Care Services:

*Allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage (includes employees)

*Masks required when less than six-feet distance

Gyms and Fitness Centers:

*Allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage

*Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage* of individual rooms and facility

Child Care, Camps & Private Schools

*Day cares open with limitations of stable groups of no more than 25

*Day camps open if primary role is child care with limitations of stable groups of 25

*Private schools remain closed

Long-Term Care Facilities:

*No visitors permitted

Public Gatherings:

*No special events of more than 50 people on city property or streets requiring a permit per city code

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 124 total cases with 22 of those considered active.