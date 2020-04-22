City of Springfield, Eden Village reach agreement in property dispute

Eden Village and the city of Springfield resolved a lawsuit over plans for a new development in westside of the city.

Eden Village is a program of “The Gathering Tree,” a nonprofit organization serving the unsheltered community in the Springfield area the past nine years. Eden Village I is located on a 4.25-acre tract on East Division Street and consists of 30 small homes for chronically disabled persons. The organization’s goal is to expand operations throughout the city in the ongoing effort to address homelessness.

“We continue in our pursuit of eliminating homelessness and caring for all this area’s unsheltered," said Dr. David Brown, CEO of The Gathering Tree and founder of Eden Village. "This resolution allows us to do that. We are grateful for the commitment of all our employees and representatives throughout the case, and appreciate the city’s efforts in working toward a mutually beneficial and fair resolution.”

The city of Springfield is currently developing standards addressing the placement of “tiny homes” through the city council’s Plans & Policies Committee. The city anticipates this work will allow for agencies like Eden Village to develop future locations consistent with the city’s zoning ordinances.

“Eden Village and the city have worked in partnership in recent years to address homelessness within the city,” City Manager Jason Gage explains. “This has included a $300,501 Community Development Block Grant that contributed to the completion of Eden Village I. We look forward to resuming that partnership and continuing to address this important issue.”

