City of Republic, Mo. updates on construction of new animal shelter

The City of Republic, Mo. says preliminary construction has started for a new animal control center and shelter located at 732 W. State Highway 174.

The city is aiming for a completion date this spring, according to a Facebook update.

Republic's Animal Control Supervisor, Christina Elmore, told KY3 in August that the current facility was close to 50-years-old.

She says the size of the building limits the number of animals they can keep, and that the new shelter would be more efficient. The Republic Animal Shelter cares for around 500 dogs and cats annually.

The new animal shelter will be paid for with money from a ¼ Capital Improvement Sales Tax, which Republic voters approved in 2017.