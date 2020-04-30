City of Ozark, Mo. shares guidelines for reopening businesses

Starting May 4, the city of Ozark will begin its first step of phasing-in businesses to open up in the community.

The city of Ozark says it will follow Gov. Parson’s statewide orders for Missouri businesses to reopen and will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, but will have additional guidelines.

“Although the actions we had to take with our stay at home orders were difficult they were also necessary to ensure the health and safety of our community. Our citizens have done a tremendous job in ensuring the health and safety of those around them and we want to see that continue as we return to some normalcy.” said Ozark Mayor Rick

Gardner.

Here is a breakdown from the plan recently introduced by the city of Ozark:

Read the full plan HERE

GENERAL GUIDELINES

-When individuals leave their homes or places of residence to work, to access food, health care, necessities, or to engage in other activities, they should at all times practice social distancing.

-Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting or spreading COVID-19. This provision shall apply in all situations, including, but not limited to, when customers are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor or outdoor spaces.

-Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (receptions, trade shows, etc.). When in public (parks, outdoor recreation spaces, shopping malls, etc.), individuals should maximize physical distance from others.

-Minimize travel to the extent possible.

-Large gatherings of individuals increase the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19 and pose a health risk to our community and therefore, gatherings of more than twenty individuals is discouraged.

GENERAL BUSINESS GUIDELINES

Prepare to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices,regarding:

-Protective equipment

-Temperature checks;

-Testing, isolating, and contact tracing; and

-Sanitation, including disinfection of common and high-traffic areas (entrances, breakrooms, locations where there is high-frequency employee interaction with the public/customers).

-Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing.

-Minimize business travel.

-Any entity that employs individuals that is engaged in retail/general business and entertainment venues sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:

(1) Twenty-five percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²);

(2) Ten percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building

code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft²) or more.

All businesses will be asked to clean their workspaces and be 100% disinfected prior to reopening for work.

MEDICAL FACILITIES

-Medical providers, such as dentists and optometrists, may provide

usual services at their discretion. The social distancing requirements do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet.

-Must limit building occupancy to 50% of authorized fire or building code occupancy limits.

-The social distancing requirements do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet.

RESTAURANTS/FOOD SERVICE

-Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures, including proper spacing of at least six feet between tables.

-Must limit building occupancy to 50% or authorized fire or building code occupancy limits.

Encouraged to:

-Regulate self-serve options such as buffets and salad bars.

-Use disposable menus.

-Employees wearing personal protective equipment (masks,

gloves, eye-protection, etc.)

-Tables and seating spaced out six feet apart. No more than 10 to a table.

-No communal seating (such as in a food court,where unrelated groups sit at common tables or in areas without sufficient table spacing between groups).

RETAIL:

-Retail and General businesses must limit the number of customers in

each location to the following standards based on the building code occupancy.

-Business with locations less than 10,000 square feet:

Building Square Feet divided by 30 = Quotient

Quotient x .25 = Occupancy Limit

Business with locations more than 10,000 square feet:

Building Square Feet divided by 30 = Quotient

Quotient x .10 = Occupancy Limit

-Must limit building occupancy to 50% of authorized fire or building code occupancy limits.

FAQs

May I attend service at my place of worship?

Yes. As long as the social distancing requirements are followed, places of worship are allowed to hold in-person services. Must limit building occupancy to 50% of authorized fire or building code occupancy limits.

Will I still be able to participate in my local parks and recreation organized activities and/or camps this summer?

Yes. Traditional summer activities such as utilizing aquatic facilities, community centers, fitness centers, libraries, organized athletics, and camps offer a variety of recreational opportunities for City of Ozark citizens.

Can I attend an event at a large venue or stadium, or go to a movie theater?

Yes. However, seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements. This will apply to events such as amusement parks and attractions, concerts, funerals, museums, school graduations and weddings. Large gatherings of individuals increase the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19 and pose a health risk to our community and therefore, gatherings of more than twenty (20) individuals is discouraged.

How will this order be enforced?

The State is working with local health authorities to support the order. Local health authorities and law enforcement maintain the same jurisdiction and authority they have always had.

