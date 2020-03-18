City of Ozark, Mo. limits gatherings amid coronavirus fears

The city of Ozark, Mo. Wednesday passed an ordinance restricting gatherings of ten people or more amid fears of the coronavirus.

The city of Ozark Board of Alderman met Wednesday approved the ordinance Wednesday afternoon. The city followed recommendations already put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Mike Parson. The ordinance lasts through April 1.

Exceptions include educational institutions, daycare facilities, business operations, grocery stores, retail stores, municipal facilities, or other activities which cannot constitutionally be closed in these circumstances, that can demonstrate that a sufficient mitigation plan for infectious disease is in place.

The city of Ozark and Board of Alderman encourages citizens to:

• Consciously practice social distancing by opting to communicate more via telephone and email and to limit the amount of time spent in gathering situations where more than 10 people are present.

• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)

• Practice good personal hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or by using hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol as a second option when soap and water are not available.

• Monitor your own personal health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing these symptoms, please stay home for 14 days except to receive medical treatment.

The city of Ozark also encourage residents to be especially mindful of those who are most vulnerable to the virus. Those include older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions.