City of Ozark, Mo. extends, updates its stay-at-home order

The city of Ozark extended and updated its current stay-at-home order.

The updated stay-at-home order, signed by Mayor Rick Gardner, will include new amendments which take immediate effect on April 22 at 12:01 a.m. and expire on May 3 11:59 p.m.

“There have been continuous updates across the board during this unfortunate pandemic and, at times, information can become overwhelming," Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said. "However, Ozark has been working together with the city of Nixa to come up with a synonymous plan which not only protects our communities, but also begins the journey back to normalcy and a vitalized economy. We hope with simultaneous updates and consistent information, the worry of our communities across Christian County will ease as we begin our first steps of a careful and necessary journey together. It’s important for our communities to know that we are shouldering your wellbeing every time we consult with regional health leaders and nearby governments so that any decisions made will be with your health at the forefront of our minds. We hope to see everyone enjoying Ozark, and Nixa, again soon."

For the safety of our citizens during this difficult time, service businesses which cannot operate without making physical contact are still defined as “non-essential,” and therefore shall remain limited unless they can provide said services by delivery, curbside pickup, or shipping.

The updated stay-at-home order amendments are as follows:

*Essential businesses may now also perform non-essential business activities, including the distribution or sale of products that are not included in the definition of “Essential Business.”

*Non-Essential businesses may now take orders and provide services so long as they:

*Take orders by telephone, online, curbside pick-up / drop-off, or by any other ordering system in which

the order is not made in person.

*No customers are permitted to enter the business.

*Fully follow and maintain CDC social distancing and cleaning guidelines, included but not limited to the

use of personal protective equipment for employees such as gloves, masks, and eye wear in the provision of services. Previously, this was limited to what was determined “Essential” businesses only.

*Farmers’ markets and produce stands restriction to only be drive through has been lifted and the updated amendments adds them to the beginning of the list of essential businesses similar to grocery stores.