City of Nixa, Mo. releases potential exposure at city's aquatic center

A lifeguard at The X Center pool in Nixa, Mo. tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Christian County Health Department, the risk of potential exposure to the public is low, as the infected lifeguard worked outdoors in a lifeguard station and did not work in close proximity of members of the public. The only day the infected lifeguard worked at the pool while possibly contagious was on Tuesday June 30. The lifeguard is now under quarantine and other Nixa Parks staff are being monitored for symptoms.

According to the Christian County Health Department, anyone who visited The X Center pool on Tuesday June 30 is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose.

The Christian County Health Department reminds COVID-19 is still circulating in our community. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 stay home and call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435-8411.

