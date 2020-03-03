City of Mansfield, Mo. issues boil water advisory

MANSFIELD, Mo. -- The city of Mansfield, Mo. issued a boil water advisory for the city.
A water main broke Monday in the city. It led to a loss of pressure in the system.
There is no timeframe for when the city will fix the issue.
Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.