City of El Dorado Springs works to collect years-old utility debts

A family in El Dorado Springs was shocked to receive a warning about an unpaid utility bill from 17 years ago. They received a letter saying if it didn't get paid, their power would be shut off.

Carol Cooper has lived in a house in El Dorado Springs for about one year. She's renting it from her granddaughter-in-law. Cooper recently got a letter from the city of El Dorado Springs.

"My daughter lives with me and takes care of me. When I opened it up, she has owed a bill here from 2003," Cooper said.

When the city found out Cooper's daughter was back in town, it tried to collect the nearly $320 she owed on utilities on another house.

"If her bill wasn't paid by the 26th of April, they was going to cut my utilities off," Cooper said.

Granddaughter Jamie Miller said that's just not right, especially since Cooper has always paid her own bills on time.

"Saying they're going to shut off her utilities, because of her daughter's bill from seventeen years ago, that's absurd," Miller said.

The El Dorado Springs city manager said there's about $200,000 dollars worth of unpaid utilities still owed to the city.

"The problem that presents to us is, if that continues to grow, at some point we have to raise rates on the people that do pay their bill and we're trying to prevent that," said city manager Bruce Rogers.

That $200,000 number spans over the last twenty years. Rogers said some people know they owe and just ignore it, while others simply forget, but the city doesn't forget.

"When they apply for utilities with us, they understand that if someone lives with them, their utilities might be in jeopardy. We might disconnect them because of the unpaid bill of the other person," he said.

It's written into the contract that Cooper signed when she set up her utility account. Though she said she doesn't remember the fine print, she wants others to be aware of it.

"I think they should be aware and understand, because I didn't understand it," she said. "There's no sense in getting upset over it, because you will have to pay."

The family said they will set up a payment plan to take care of the old debt.

Rogers said the goal is not to leave El Dorado Springs residents in the dark, and said payment plans are absolutely accepted.