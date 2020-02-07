City of Branson initiates dangerous building process for apartments on N. Fifth Street

On January 15, 2020, the Branson Director of Planning & Development issued a Findings of Fact and a Written Order of Abatement declaring the apartments at 102 N. Fifth Street as dangerous.

The formal order provided the property owner with 30 days to address the violations. If the property owner fails to do so, the city’s order will be final and any person on the property after the 30 days, February 15, 2020, will be trespassing and in violation of the city’s municipal code.

On February 25, 2019, several property maintenance violations were found at 102 N. Fifth St., resulting in violations of the City of Branson’s Municipal Code. These violations threatened the life, health, or safety of the property, its occupants or the public. After a failure to correct the violations, the property owner was given notice that the City was initiating the dangerous building process.

On January 13, 2020, the Director of Planning and Development convened a hearing on this matter where the City and the property owner were given the opportunity to present information regarding the violations.

For more information on the City’s dangerous building process, click here to Branson Municipal Code Chapter 18, Article 10.