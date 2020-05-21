City of Branson announces opening of new AquaPlex

The Branson Parks & Recreation Department announced the opening of the Branson AquaPlex on June 2.

The AquaPlex is located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway. The park features water slides, play structures, a climbing wall, lap lanes and a diving well.

The AquaPlex will be open Tuesday through Sunday each week and will offer two daily sessions.

Session #1: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Session #2: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Each session will have a maximum occupancy of 150 guests to ensure adequate room for social distancing. A discounted fee will be charged for each session. At the conclusion of each session, all guests will be asked to leave so all pool equipment, chairs and locker rooms can be sanitized between sessions. To ensure entry to the AquaPlex, guests are encouraged to utilize one of the two contactless options for payment.