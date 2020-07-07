City leaders in Marshfield, Mo. encouraging masking, other safety guidelines as cases rise

City leaders in Marshfield, Mo. are encouraging the use of masks as cases increase.

Webster County health leaders Monday reported 45 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Mayor Natalie McNish issued an executive order in effect July 10. Here's how it reads.

*The city of Marshfield will help to educate its citizens of the risks and recommended precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

*The city of Marshfield will continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus or is exhibiting signs or symptoms of infection to seek medical attention.

*The city of Marshfield continues to require occupancy limits of retail businesses as follows: Twenty-five (25) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft2). Ten (10) percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft2) or more.

*The city of Marshfield hereby requires ALL businesses, public operations, and gatherings (regardless of size) to implement frequent and enhanced sanitization practices including (but not limited to):

*Frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer for all employees.

*Frequent disinfection of ‘touch’ surfaces such as door handles, seating areas, writing utensils, cash registers, soda fountains, etc.

Frequent cleaning of restroom facilities and limiting access to communal restroom facilities to one person at a time. When necessary, members of the same family are permitted to utilize communal restrooms to provide needed assistance.

*The city of Marshfield hereby requires ALL businesses, public operations, and gatherings (regardless of size) to implement social distancing of not less than six (6) feet between any person or group of people who do not routinely reside together.

*In situations, by nature of the business, where social distancing is not possible (i.e, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, optometrists, dentist, etc.), ALL employees and customers/patrons/parishioners are required to where facemask protection during non-distanced interactions.

In dine-in establishments, tables must be spaced six feet apart and parties of no more than ten (10) patrons may occupy a single table.

*The city of Marshfield hereby requires self-service food establishments, including (but not limited to) buffet, pizza, and donuts, to shift to a full-service model OR provide the following safety controls to appropriately mitigate risk:

*Limit access to serving and eating utensils (i.e., serving apparatus, plates, bowls, silverware, etc.) so that contact is reduced to as needed only.

Provide all customers/patrons/parishioners with disposable gloves prior to access to serving utensils and require their use. New gloves must be required each time the customer/patron/parishioner returns to the self-serve area.

*No refill of used glasses at soda fountains.

*The city of Marshfield hereby strongly encourages ALL businesses, public operations, and gatherings (regardless of size) to require facemask protection for both its employees and its customers/patrons/parishioners.

*The city of Marshfield strongly discourages mass gatherings of fifty (50) or more persons.

*This city of Marshfield requires all public schools to adhere to additional guidance provided by the DESE and all residential care facilities to adhere to additional guidance provided by the DHSS, as applicable.