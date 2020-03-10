City Utilities steps up cleaning on buses because of coronavirus

City Utilities is also stepping up their efforts in wiping down surfaces and door handles, especially in the terminal.

"It's my way of getting around because I don't drive," said Mary Smith.

Mary Smith rides the bus daily, using it to get to church and for shopping, but the thought of the virus makes her uneasy.

"It's scary, I really hope it doesn't come here," said Smith.

Smith says even the virus does come to Springfield, she will ride the bus.

"Just gotta use a lot of hand sanitizer," said Smith.

"We certainly hope it avoids our area, we feel sorry for the areas that are being impacted by this and we stand ready to assist them," said Joel Alexander.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities says they have had meetings discussing plans for pandemics, similar to the coronavirus situation, but as of now, buses are running as usual.

"Buses are cleaned on a daily basis and the buses are cleaned on a needed basis too," said Alexander.

"We certainly take every precaution they can and its something we have done for years and its something we will continue to do."

Greyhound is actively monitoring the status of the coronavirus and will follow the direction of the CDC as it does in all matters of public health.

