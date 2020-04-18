City Utilities warns Springfield customers to watch out for scammers

City Utilities reminds Springfield customers to take caution if you think someone is trying to scam you or intentionally interrupt your utility service.

A spokesperson says one customer was recently approached by a person who falsely claimed to be working for City Utilities.

The customer was suspicious and contacted the CU office, prompting the person to leave the residence.

City Utilities crews are working on several projects in the Springfield area. All have proper CU issued identification, badges or clothing.

"As a reminder, we make every effort to reach out prior to any work on the systems and especially at individual homes and businesses. While we cannot predict outages caused by outlying circumstances such

as weather and accidents, we will do our best to alert you should it be necessary," said City Utilities in a recent statement.

If you have suspect a scammer posing as a City Utilities worker, please contact CU at 417-863-9000 to verify.