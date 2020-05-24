City Utilities of Springfield warns of service disconnection scam

City Utilities of Springfield warns customers of a scam regarding service disconnections.

A CU spokesperson advises customers to watch out for a scam in which they are asked for immediate payment or told their utility service will be disconnected without it.

If you receive a call demanding immediate payment, do not give them any personal information, hang up and call City Utilities directly at 417-863-9000.

CU says service disconnections for non-payment of utility bills will not happen through at least July 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, click here.