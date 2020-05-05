City Utilities of Springfield receives $7.6 million grant for transit services

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday a $7.6 million grant award to City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri’s transit system, CU Transit.

The grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

CU Transit will use the grant funds to support transit operating costs to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency, including operator salaries, fuel and supplies.

“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

According to the FTA, the funding announced Tuesday will go toward the purchase of personal protective equipment, operator salaries, fuel, and other needs. The grant is 100% federally-funded with no local match.