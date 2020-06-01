Springfield City Council looks at bills to ease outdoor dining requirements

Monday night, Springfield City Council could vote on two emergency bills that would ease the requirements for outdoor dining spaces as the community continues to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City's current “Road to Recovery” Order limits customer occupancy of restaurants and of lawfully approved patio seating to 25% of the result of the total square footage of the restaurant divided by 30, and is expected to be in effect until June 15, when that percentage may increase to 50%, provided state orders allow such level of occupancy and the measures tracked on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard indicate reopening further is safe.

Council Bill 2020-130 on Monday night’s agenda would suspend enforcement of the parking ratios for restaurants to allow the use of restaurant parking lots as outdoor dining spaces to provide additional dining and service opportunities during Mayor Ken McClure’s Declaration of Civil Emergency.

Council Bill 2020-131 would waive the application fees for encroachment permits in the Downtown Springfield and Commercial Street Community Improvement Districts for sidewalk cafes through November 30 and modify the insurance requirement for sidewalk cafes during the civil emergency.

If City Council passes the bills and once the application period opens, anyone looking to establish outdoor dining facilities in a private parking lot should contact Matt Schaefer at 417-864-1100 to apply for a permit. There will be no permit fee. Anyone seeking to establish outdoor dining facilities on a sidewalk in the Downtown Springfield or Commercial Street Community Improvement Districts should contact Dawne Gardner at 417-864-1863 to apply for an encroachment permit.

Springfield City Council meetings can be viewed on Mediacom cable channels 15.1, 22 and 80 and AT&T Uverse channel 99, or viewed online at

Cityview.springfieldmo.gov/livestream. The meetings are also livestreamed on the @CityofSgf Facebook page.