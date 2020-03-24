Citizens Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at Bolivar, Mo. hospital

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. is now offering COVID-19 testing in a drive-through setting.

CMH set up a tent outside the old Butterfield Pharmacy.

Those who get tested here must come with a doctor's order from their CMH provider. So far, staff has tested 19 patients for COVID-19. Test results can take up to six days. The crew here includes registered nurses, endoscopy test and laboratory staff, all wearing full protective gear.

The test is a swab that goes up the nose, like a flu test, and they say it's a little uncomfortable. Those who come here with a doctor's order are people who don't have symptoms serious enough to send them to the emergency room, but they are sick or know they've been exposed.

"So the goal of the tent is for patients who don't need to physically be seen by their provider, but need to have testing to rule out COVID-19," said Joylyn Smith, CMH Infection Prevention Coordinator. "So we're kind of reserving the clinics in this case for patients who need to be seen, like potentially with coronavirus, for elderly patients, but don't require the emergency department. So it's really kind of a tiered approach for our system and it's really in preparation for anticipating increased volumes."

CMH has another tent, located outside the ER entrance at the hospital for triage.. Staff can do COVID-19 testing there too. The testing in the drive-thru is just from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But remember, you must have a physcian's order.

