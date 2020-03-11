Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. restricting visitors under 12

Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation established visitor restrictions beginning Wednesday amid coronavirus fears.

The hospital and clinics will restrict visitors under the age of 12 not seeking medical treatment. This restriction also includes The Birth Place and events in CMH community rooms. Additionally, anyone who is sick and is not seeking medical treatment should not visit the hospital and other CMH locations.

Out of an abundance of caution, CMH Foundation is requesting family and friends do not visit any of its six long-term care facilities and one residential care center. Visitors with special circumstances should contact their facility administrators before arrival.

CMH Foundation long-term and residential care facilities include Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Community Springs Healthcare Facility, Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility.

“The current COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. means that it is critical that we take every precaution possible,” says Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation. “Protecting our patients, residents and employees’ health and safety is our top priority.”

According to Fulbright, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has done a careful review of the death rate in the elderly, especially those with dementia or chronic diseases.

“Experts are recommending we take action to limit individuals from entering our facilities and to ensure sick employees stay home. We appreciate your understanding and patience,” Fulbright says.

Staying connected with your loved ones is incredibly important and there are a variety of other ways you might consider communicating with them including telephone, email, text, video chat or social media.