Citizens Memorial Hospital hosting clinical job fair in March

Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation (CMH) will host a special Spring Clinical Job Fair Friday, March 12, from 1 - 6 p.m. at CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.

CMH will interview for the following positions: CNA, LPN, RN, Medical Assistant, Physical Therapist, Speech Therapist, Occupational Therapist, Pharmacy Technician, Sonographer, Radiology Technologist, Medical Lab Technologist, Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technicians. More than 100 open clinical positions are available.

Candidates will receive immediate interviews with department directors, talk to human resource representatives about benefits, learn more about bonus opportunities for long-term care positions, and find out about CMH culture and why it is a great place to work.

Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumes, attend prepared for interviews and learn if they qualify for a sign-on bonus. Refreshments will be served.