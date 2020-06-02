Christian County voters going to the polls amid COVID-19

Voters in Christian County filtered in and out of the polls during Tuesday's municipal election, the first election since the COVID-19 outbreak in Missouri.

The state originally scheduled municipal elections for April 7.

One voter said she was excited to get out and vote but thinks turnout could be low.

"I'm not sure if people were completely aware," Ozark resident Mary Johnson said. "Because it is not the normal time, some people may not have even remembered to vote today."

Other voters said they thought turnout could be low because people may be afraid to hit the polls during the pandemic.

"I guess they are taking this quarantine thing seriously," voter Robert Koeper said.

Many of the voters said they were not afraid to come out to the polls.

"We are very conscious about not going out in public unless we do have a safe way to social distance, Johnson said. "And so we feel very safe here. And we are very grateful for the opportunity to vote today."

Polling locations followed various safety procedures, including providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting tables and pens. Several locations also had tape markings on the ground to help with social distancing.

Johnson said she appreciated all the effort polling locations put into keeping everything clean and safe for voters.

"They've made it very easy," she said. "They've disinfected. They've placed places on the floor for people to social distance. Everybody is wearing a mas. I think they have made it as clean and as safe as possible."

Koeper said wearing a mask makes him feel safer and thinks people should make their way to the polls, despite COVID-19.

"I think that's what we are all about," he said. "That's what democracy is all about."

Koeper said he is very curious to see how the turnout will be in November during the presidential election.