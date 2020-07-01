Christian County reports two new cases of Covid-19

The Christian County Health Department says one of the new cases is considered to be community spread and the second case has been linked to another positive case.

With the addition of two new cases, the county currently has 54 cases. 48 of those cases are confirmed, while six are probable. The health department is monitoring 17 active cases. There has been one Covid-19 related death reported in the county.

The health department would like to remind citizens that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. In order to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the health department recommends that you:

· Wash your hands frequently

· Avoid touching your face

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Practice social distancing

· Avoid situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as

large gatherings and crowded places

· Cover your mouth and nose with a face mask or other face covering

during instances where social distancing is not possible

· Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

· Avoid touching frequently touched surfaces

· Stay home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention