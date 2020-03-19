Christian County offers timeline, updates on patients who tested positive for Coronavirus

The Christian County Health Department released new information after confirming its first two cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials say one patient, a man, was exposed to the Coronavirus while in company with a group of international travelers, some who also tested positive for the virus.

That patient isolated himself as soon as symptoms developed. In response, Christian County health officials have provided more information as a a precautionary notification for the community.

Officials say the patient indicated attendance during the third service of South Campus James River Church in Ozark, Missouri on Sunday, March 8, 2020. While the patient was not symptomatic during that time, they developed symptoms four days later, per health officials.

The risk of exposure is considered low because the patient was not symptomatic, but officials would like to notify attendees of this service that, if they currently have or develop any symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19, they should contact their healthcare provider.

According to Christian County officials, the other patient presents a low risk of spread of the infection to the general public. This patient and their household contacts are currently in quarantine.

Neighboring Greene County reports six Coronavirus cases as of Thursday.