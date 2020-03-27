Christian County health leaders confirm 3 more COVID-19 cases

The Christian County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

The new cases bring the total in the country to seven cases. Health leaders in the county say they expected increases to happen.

“As the number of positive cases in Christian County are starting to increase, we would like to inform our community that we have extra qualified staff coming onboard to assist with these investigations," said Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu. "We will continue to put forth 100% effort towards the process of identifying all those who have come in contact with known cases and asking for self-quarantine of those individuals.”

They say now is the time to start weighing decisions on an individual level.

The Christian County Health Department advises during the stay at home order there are still several essential services that are available. The key word here is “essential”. Please refrain from making unnecessary trips to businesses or other areas that are “allowed” trips. Multiple trips mean multiple chances to spread the COVID 19 virus. They ask you to consolidate trips to the grocery store, gas stations or other areas, helping both you and those you might be unknowingly infecting in the event that you or those you are temporarily sharing a space with have contracted the virus, but aren’t seeing symptoms yet. Sometimes we assume someone near us is “safe” because they don’t look or act sick. Health leaders ask you not to make that assumption.

If you are sick, call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435-8411.

