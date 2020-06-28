Christian County designates 'Day of Prayer' in wake of recent events

The Christian County Commission designated Wednesday, July 1 as a "Day of Prayer" in Christian County, all in hopes to unite the community in the wake of recent events in the Ozarks and across the country.

The Day of Prayer will start downtown at the Ozark Square near the Gazebo at 7:30 am. It will be opened to everyone and is expected to last about 30 minutes. However, from 4-6 p.m. all are encouraged to take time, again, and pray from home, work, or local church.

The objective would be to pray as a community for county and city leaders, law enforcement, the justice system, health care workers, school officials, and those affected by racism, poverty or unemployment, and all citizens in the county.

Gary Mitchener, lead pastor of the Ozark Family Church, said it's a great way to unite and could play a significant role in moving forward. He said now, especially, the community needs to come together to love, help, and encourage each other.

"Those that are interested in the issues that we're facing, like racism, and are trying to help people in their time of loneliness and encourage them, that there is faith," explained Pastor Mitchener.

Pastor Kevin Carson of Sonrise Baptist Church, agreed. That's why he decided to open his church from 4-6 p.m. for the continued day of prayer.

He said it was important to have the doors open for those wanting to pray individually and socially distance during that time. Pastor Carson said to continue the Day of Prayer, Sonrise Baptist Church will also have a virtual prayer session to hit the topics on the county's prayer list.

He said while it's great the county call to action is prayer, it didn't come as a shock.

"We have great leadership in the county," explained Carson. "They love people, as well as love and respect, religion, and God. So when they called and said they were going to do this, it was absolutely what I expected."

Both Pastor Carson and Mitchener stressed that anyone and everyone is welcomed because the intent is to pray. Carson said you could pray to whatever is consistent with your theology, just pray for better days.

