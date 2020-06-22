Christian County Health Department reports first death, possible community exposures

The Christian County Health Department announced its first death from COVID-19.

Health leaders say she was in her 60s. She had been hospitalized.

They also confirming two new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 42.

One case is linked to a cluster of positive cases being investigated in another county. The second case is considered to be community spread due to investigators not being able to link the case to another positive case. Both patients are quarantined at home.

Here are possible community exposures from confirmed cases:

*Sunday June 14: 4 positive cases visited Lambert's Cafe in Ozark from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All four were infectious, not showing symptoms. None of them wore a mask.

*Sunday June 14: A positive case visited Lambert's Cafe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The patient was symptomatic, infectious, and did not wear a mask at the time of their visit.

Anyone who visited the location during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches · Headache · New loss of taste or smell · Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose