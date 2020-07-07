Christian County Health Department releases list of possible community exposures

OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- The Christian County Health Department announced several potential COVID-19 related community exposures.

The health department is asking anyone who was at the locations listed
below to monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. Anyone who visited the locations during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low-risk for contracting COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and
seek medical attention.

• June 26: ALDI in Nixa from Noon- - 12:15 p.m. (infections, no symptoms, and no mask)
• June 27: Lowe’s in Ozark from 9 a.m. - 6 p. m. (infectious, no symptoms, and masked)
• June 27: Century Lanes in Nixa from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. (infectious, no symptoms, and no
mask)
• June 28: Prima’s Mexican Kitchen in Ozark from 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic,
and no mask)
• June 29: Handyman Rentals in Nixa from 7 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask)
• June 29: Nixa Live Stock Café’ in Nixa from 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask)
• June 30: Lowe’s in Ozark from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. (symptomatic and masked)
• July 1: Ozark Christian County Day of Prayer at the Ozark Square around 7:30 a.m. (exact length of time unknown) (infectious, symptomatic, and no mask)

The health department continues to remind all residents to practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 