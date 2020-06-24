Christian County Health Department identifies possible COVID-19 community exposures

The Christian County Health Department confirmed two new cases in Christian County and possible COVID-19 community exposures.

Health leaders consider both community spread. Both cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home until they meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for release. Close contacts of both cases have been identified and instructed to quarantine at home as well.

One case visited Price Cutter in Nixa on Friday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 23 around 10:30 a.m. The patient did wear a mask, but was infectious and symptomatic.

Anyone who visited the location during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: ·

Fever or chills · Cough · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell ·

Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

Christian County reports 44 cases of COVID-19.

