Christian County Health Department adds 2 more cases, possible community exposure warning

Christian County Health Department is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19.

With the two additional cases, the county reports a total of 37 cases since the pandemic began.

The newest confirmed case has been linked to a previous positive case, is still considered to be contagious, and is being quarantined at home. The newest probable case received an antibody test due to experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the end of March or early April. The probable case is no longer considered to be contagious.

Christian County Health Department released information about a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 positive patient. The case visited Lamberts Cafe in Ozark on Saturday, June 13 from 6 p.m.-7:30 pm. Anyone who visited the location during the timeframe is considered to be at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

In order to help prevent or stop the spread of COVID-19 the health department would like to remind all citizens to:

· Stay at home if you are ill, and contact your physician

· Practice social distancing while out in the community

· Avoid large gatherings and crowded places

· Continue wearing a face mask or face covering