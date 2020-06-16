Christian County Health Department adds 2 more cases, possible community exposure warning

OZARK, Mo. -- Christian County Health Department is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19.
With the two additional cases, the county reports a total of 37 cases since the pandemic began.
The newest confirmed case has been linked to a previous positive case, is still considered to be contagious, and is being quarantined at home. The newest probable case received an antibody test due to experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the end of March or early April. The probable case is no longer considered to be contagious.
Christian County Health Department released information about a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 positive patient. The case visited Lamberts Cafe in Ozark on Saturday, June 13 from 6 p.m.-7:30 pm. Anyone who visited the location during the timeframe is considered to be at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
In order to help prevent or stop the spread of COVID-19 the health department would like to remind all citizens to:
· Stay at home if you are ill, and contact your physician
· Practice social distancing while out in the community
· Avoid large gatherings and crowded places
· Continue wearing a face mask or face covering