Christian County announces extra polling place safety precautions due to COVID-19

Election day is less than one week away for many counties in Missouri. The April elections were postponed until June 2, because of COVID-19.

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said they will be taking extra precautions for the safety of those in the polling places.

"I want the voters to feel comfortable when they come in, I don't want them to feel uncomfortable," Brown said.

She said your polling place may look a little bit different this year.

"We'll have someone stationed at each door with a clip board to determined how many people are in each polling station at one time with hand sanitizer for each voter," Brown said.

One voter tells KY3 the extra effort does add some peace of mind.

"Makes you feel a lot more comfortable of course, I mean I didn't really didn't get too scared about all of this stuff anyway," said Tara Potter.

Brown said there will be tape on the floor indicating where you need to stand to keep your six-foot distance, and while masks are recommended, they aren't required.

"Voting is a right as an American citizen so we cannot force people to wear a mask, but we can encourage them if they would like to wear a mask," Brown said.

Polling place pens and stylists will be sanitized between every use.

"We will have them available and they will be sanitized, but if someone would feel more comfortable using their own, I fully recommend that," Brown said.

The county clerk said wait times could be longer this election due to social distancing efforts and voters should try to avoid peak times if possible.

"Between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. would be your best time to come and vote if you don't want to wait in line too long," she said.

According to a news release, the peak time to vote is from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters that are unable to vote on Election Day or who would like to avoid the polling places can vote at the County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday May 30 from 8:00 a.m. to noon before the election. They need to call the county clerks office when they arrive to the historic courthouse and someone will bring their ballot down to their car.

Brown said they are also still in need of volunteers for Election Day.