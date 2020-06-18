Christian Co. Health Dept. announces possible exposures at Lambert's Cafe in Ozark

The Christian County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from cases who recently visited Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

One case resides in another county, but reported traveling to Christian County and reported visiting Lambert’s Cafe on the following days:

-Friday, June 12 from 4:30-6 p.m.

-Monday, June 15 from 9-10:30 a.m.

The individual reported that they were symptomatic and unmasked during both visits.

Earlier in the week, the health department reported this timeline of potential exposure from another case:

-Saturday, June 13 from 6-7:30 pm.

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or

isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

In order to help prevent or stop the spread of COVID-19 the health department would like to remind all citizens to:

· Stay at home if you are ill, and contact your physician

· Practice social distancing while out in the community

· Avoid large gatherings and crowded places

· Continue wearing a face mask or face covering

Christian County has reported 38 cases of COVID-19, including 31 recoveries, as of Thursday.