China reports no new coronavirus deaths for 11th straight day

A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in Beijing, China Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to keep people home and contain novel coronavirus. Traffic remained light in Beijing, and many people were still working at home. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By  | 
Posted:

(AP) -- China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the 11th straight day.

Eleven new cases in China were reported Sunday, and twelve new cases were reported on Saturday — 11 brought from overseas and one local transmission in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Just 838 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 while another 1,000 are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms.

China, widely believed to be the source of the global pandemic, has reported 4,632 deaths among 82,827 cases.

Follow this tracker from John Hopkins for the latest COVID-19 updates from around the world.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 