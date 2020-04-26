China reports no new coronavirus deaths for 11th straight day

China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the 11th straight day.

Eleven new cases in China were reported Sunday, and twelve new cases were reported on Saturday — 11 brought from overseas and one local transmission in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Just 838 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 while another 1,000 are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms.

China, widely believed to be the source of the global pandemic, has reported 4,632 deaths among 82,827 cases.

