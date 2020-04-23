Child care providers too are feeling the impacts of the stay-at-home orders.

Carly Walton runs two child are centers, Peapod Brentwood and Peapod Learning Center. She says combined, her centers usually have about 60 kids. The pandemic cut the daily number to 15. She says at this point, they're paying the bills, but can only survive like this for so long.

Child care centers like Walton take just the children of essential workers. But preschoolers and toddlers cannot do social distancing. At Community Partnership of the Ozarks estimates about half of child care providers stayed open.

At Peapod, Walton applied for the CARES Act EIDL loan, and is considering applying for the Paycheck Protection Program. Missouri is receiving $66.5 million in childcare and development block grant funding from the federal government. Walton says about a third of parents are still paying to hold their spots, but the numbers have been dropping.

"As they continue to announce extensions on a stay-at-home order and when they canceled public schools to the end of the year, we lost a lot of our school-age kids, because parents are going to stay home and homeschool children," said Walton. "So why pay for daycare when you're going to be there already?"

Some parents say they are concerned child care providers may close, leaving them to struggle to find care.